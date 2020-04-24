Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded by CLSA to Outperform

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTHT. China International Capital raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.68.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $28.91. 2,068,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Huazhu Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

