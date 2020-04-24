Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%.

INDB stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.93. 246,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

