Insider Buying: Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,525,634 Shares of Stock

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe acquired 1,525,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995,361.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

