Insider Buying: Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Insider Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) insider F Kevin Tylus acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,528.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 45,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.08). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

