Insider Buying: Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Acquires 15,717 Shares of Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total purchased 15,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,017.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, S.A. Total acquired 82,932 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $527,447.52.

On Friday, April 17th, S.A. Total purchased 18,905 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $124,583.95.

On Wednesday, April 15th, S.A. Total acquired 86,944 shares of Total stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $557,311.04.

On Monday, April 13th, S.A. Total purchased 48,419 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $300,681.99.

On Wednesday, April 8th, S.A. Total purchased 179,829 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $1,064,587.68.

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total acquired 205,000 shares of Total stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $1,104,950.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total bought 647,511 shares of Total stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,082,152.36.

On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75.

On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total acquired 464,433 shares of Total stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 2,673,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Total by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,279,132 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $470,220,000 after buying an additional 1,567,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,573,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Total by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 991.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after buying an additional 1,867,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

