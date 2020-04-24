Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells 924 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $18,489.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,363,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $241,080.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $88,460.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $241,920.90.

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $247,563.72.

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $270,735.30.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $294,627.24.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $661,235.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $823,543.00.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.07.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in CarGurus by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 132,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,191,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after buying an additional 212,745 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 578,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,182.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 261,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

