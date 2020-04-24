Insider Selling: Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,336,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,289,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,153,031.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 12,537 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $784,565.46.

On Monday, April 13th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 17,071 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,062,669.75.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,283,939.06.

On Monday, April 6th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 28,240 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,708,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,619 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $799,435.30.

On Thursday, February 20th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,751 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $308,339.90.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 15,614 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $997,734.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 4,386 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $280,265.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,720 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $862,988.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after buying an additional 215,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after buying an additional 289,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 161,148 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.