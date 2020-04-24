Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells 2,688 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $295,653.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $629,692.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicolas Barthelemy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $268,773.12.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,931. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

