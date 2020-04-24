Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STX stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.76% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after purchasing an additional 102,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after acquiring an additional 290,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

