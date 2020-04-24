Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,563,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,760 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,642,000 after acquiring an additional 118,753 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 772.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,625,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,054,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 73,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. 74,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.92. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.