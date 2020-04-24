Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,238. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00.

