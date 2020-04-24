InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 2,600 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,584.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . alerts:

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,917 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,243.18.

On Monday, April 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $12,771.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 3,080 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $14,568.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,070 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $6,996.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,420.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $9,270.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,168 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $22,364.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,530 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $6,198.50.

On Monday, March 30th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $6,931.00.

ICMB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 32,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.79. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

ICMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.