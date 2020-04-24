iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $186,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

