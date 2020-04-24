iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,939. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

