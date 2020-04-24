iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,990 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 19.3% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $222,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 245,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 47,079 shares during the period. Billeaud Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Billeaud Capital Management LLC now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 517,106 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 89,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 150,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 114,835 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,806,327 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

