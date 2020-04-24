iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 125.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,516 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $36,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 938,009 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.6936 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

