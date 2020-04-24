iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 141.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,032 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 10.2% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after purchasing an additional 686,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,721,000 after acquiring an additional 410,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,199,000.

SCZ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,034. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

