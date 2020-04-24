iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,860,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,273 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $173,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,034. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71.

