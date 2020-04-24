iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,330 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.2% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $106,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

IWF stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,527. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

