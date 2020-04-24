iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lifted by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 66,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.