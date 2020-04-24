iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $149,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $34.01. 4,665,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,004. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.