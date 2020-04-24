Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.57. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $260,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,609 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,656 shares of company stock worth $792,724 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $5,112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 789,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,443. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.05.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.