Joe E. Kiani Sells 11,336 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $2,270,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,161,455.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MASI traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.07. 461,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,716. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

