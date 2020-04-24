Joe E. Kiani Sells 11,336 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $2,270,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,161,455.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MASI traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.07. 461,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,716. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
