John Hatsopoulos Buys 25,000 Shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Stock

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Director John Hatsopoulos acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TGEN stock remained flat at $$1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 76,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Tecogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecogen stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.13% of Tecogen worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

