Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Lowered to $11.00 at SunTrust Banks

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.60. 9,553,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,357. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

