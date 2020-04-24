Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.62. 18,682,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,095,176. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.