L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.85. 1,083,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

