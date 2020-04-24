Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

LSTR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.17. 8,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

