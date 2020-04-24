Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded to Sell at Cfra

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

NYSE:LAZ traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.12. 1,597,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. Lazard has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lazard will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Lazard by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 148,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lazard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Lazard by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Lazard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

