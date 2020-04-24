Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

GEMD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 33 ($0.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Gem Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gem Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 35.25 ($0.46).

GEMD stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 37.30 ($0.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 million and a PE ratio of 19.63. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

