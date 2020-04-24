Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.55 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

