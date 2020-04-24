Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.00 to $0.10 EPS.

LLNW stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,347,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $631.01 million, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.35. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $198,575.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,025 shares of company stock worth $1,013,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.