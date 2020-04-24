Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $86,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $4,272,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.32. 87,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,828. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

