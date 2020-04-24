Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at SunTrust Banks

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

LOB stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 342,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,175. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.05 million, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.17. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 349.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 65,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

