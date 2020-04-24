Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $565,875.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $742,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR remained flat at $$56.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 264,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 267.97. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Palomar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

