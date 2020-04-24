Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $565,875.00.
- On Friday, February 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $742,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Mac Armstrong sold 30,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,400.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR remained flat at $$56.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 264,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 267.97. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $65.55.
PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Palomar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Palomar
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
