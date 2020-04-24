MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) PT Raised to $16.00 at SunTrust Banks

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on MarineMax from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

HZO stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $13.83. 453,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $260.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $108,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

