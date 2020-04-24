Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 15th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of -119.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn ($0.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -78.1%.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.22. 3,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,988. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, CEO Ruben S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris H. Booth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 135,813 shares of company stock worth $325,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

