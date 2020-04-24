Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives News Impact Score of 0.33

Media headlines about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Mcdonald’s’ ranking:

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $182.04. 5,046,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,006. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

