MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 1,537 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for about 0.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 49,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. 2,180,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

