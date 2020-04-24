MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.73.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.74. 691,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,344. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

