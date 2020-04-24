MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 252.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Equitable makes up 0.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.05% of Equitable worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after buying an additional 3,103,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,420,000 after buying an additional 2,866,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,053,000 after buying an additional 2,219,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, insider Nick Lane bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,000.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.