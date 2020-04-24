MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 4,790 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 3.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,091,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,321,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $41,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $70,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

