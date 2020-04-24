MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total value of $604,957.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

SBAC stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.79. 685,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,042. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $197.86 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.85 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.