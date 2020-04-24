MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.42.

TROW stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.34. 756,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,984. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

