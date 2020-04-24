MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Boston Properties comprises approximately 2.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,797,357,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 220,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 147,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Boston Properties by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 351,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,501,000 after purchasing an additional 137,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.36. 1,096,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,984. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

