MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.07 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 7,271,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,508,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.