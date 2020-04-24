MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.50 Million Stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,772 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,436,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DB shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

