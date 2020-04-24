MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.19 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,432,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

