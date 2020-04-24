MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up about 0.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after buying an additional 66,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $1,559,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

NYSE:NWL traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $12.91. 5,442,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn purchased 238,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,155,296.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,017,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,452,724.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

