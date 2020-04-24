MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. Acadia Realty Trust comprises 1.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.39% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

AKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.27%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

